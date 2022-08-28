Your Photos
Scattered storms tonight; a dry, comfortable week ahead

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We are watching a cold front that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to our region this evening. One or two storms could be strong to severe, with large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts being the main threats. The best chance for severe weather will be to our north, along and north of US Highway 12.

After the storms exit tonight, we will transition to a dry, comfortable weather pattern that will carry us through the upcoming week into next weekend. Everyday this week will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The upcoming weekend will be about the same. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

