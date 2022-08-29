Your Photos
Construction set to begin on new Starbucks, Chipotle in North Mankato

Construction is expected to start next week on a new Chipotle and Starbucks in North Mankato.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Construction is expected to start next week on a new Chipotle and Starbucks in North Mankato.

The city says a building permit has been issued and the project was given the green light to proceed.

The establishments will be part of a new ‘Lor Ray Center’ on Lor Ray Drive.

It’ll be located on a 1.6-acre parcel of land between Walgreens and Shell gas station.

City officials hope the restaurant and coffee shop will cater to North Mankato’s growing entertainment and sports scene.

