Construction set to begin on new Starbucks, Chipotle in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Construction is expected to start next week on a new Chipotle and Starbucks in North Mankato.

The city says a building permit has been issued and the project was given the green light to proceed.

The establishments will be part of a new ‘Lor Ray Center’ on Lor Ray Drive.

It’ll be located on a 1.6-acre parcel of land between Walgreens and Shell gas station.

City officials hope the restaurant and coffee shop will cater to North Mankato’s growing entertainment and sports scene.

