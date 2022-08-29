Dry and pleasant through Labor Day weekend

Get ready for a long string of days just like today. We are headed into a dry, comfortable weather pattern that will carry us through Labor Day weekend. There will be lots of sunshine with highs generally ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind will be from the west at around 15 to 25 mph. The wind will decrease to about 5 to 15 mph by early evening. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be similar to today, just not as windy. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind will be from the north at only 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be about the same with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. A few places, especially along and south of I-90, could warm into the upper 80s on Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will move across the region late Friday and that will bring slightly cooler temperatures for the upcoming holiday weekend. Southern Minnesota should stay dry as this front passes, but if you are headed into central or northern Minnesota for the holiday weekend, there could be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night. Other than that, the holiday weekend is looking sunny and pleasant for most of the upper midwest. Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

