Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Dry and pleasant through Labor Day weekend

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for a long string of days just like today. We are headed into a dry, comfortable weather pattern that will carry us through Labor Day weekend. There will be lots of sunshine with highs generally ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind will be from the west at around 15 to 25 mph. The wind will decrease to about 5 to 15 mph by early evening. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be similar to today, just not as windy. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind will be from the north at only 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be about the same with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. A few places, especially along and south of I-90, could warm into the upper 80s on Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will move across the region late Friday and that will bring slightly cooler temperatures for the upcoming holiday weekend. Southern Minnesota should stay dry as this front passes, but if you are headed into central or northern Minnesota for the holiday weekend, there could be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night. Other than that, the holiday weekend is looking sunny and pleasant for most of the upper midwest. Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Sunshine, pleasant temperatures, minor humidity, and little to no rain expected throughout this...
Pleasant week ahead with little to no rain expected
Sunshine, pleasant temperatures, minor humidity, and little to no rain expected throughout this...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-29-22 - clipped version
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
A dry, comfortable week ahead
It won’t be a complete washout through the remainder of the weekend, but the chance of rain is...
Spotty rain chances, then a quiet stretch