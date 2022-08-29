Fake ID usage increasing amidst students coming back to campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With students returning from summer break, businesses have seen an uptick in fake ID’s.

Mankato Public Safety has noticed a significant increase the trend among the younger generation.

They say part of the reason for the increase is due to how easy they are to acquire, and how realistic they can look.

That is why bars in Mankato have upped their game with flashlights to spot the discrepancies.

Public Safety is also using social media as a tactic to fight the Fake ID issue.

”If there is a particular establishment that isn’t doing as good of a job as they could be in checking Fake IDs or something as simple as there might not be a staff member at the door for a short period of time. We see that individuals are putting that information out for others to take advantage of. Then again, we get to see that information, which provides a good opportunity for us to again, do some education and some enforcement,” Commander for Mankato Public Safety Justin Neumann said.

Public Safety holds seminars with local bar and restaurant staff to teach them how to spot the difference between real and fake ID’s.

