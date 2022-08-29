High levels of dangerous algae found in Bass Lake

EARTH EARTH , Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are warning people not to swim in Bass Lake.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is advising that no one swim in the lake or allow their pets access to the lake due to signs of toxic algae.

Faribault County officials were alerted to the toxic substances on Friday. Several areas of the lake were tested for levels of blue-green algae, also known as Microcystis, which is harmful for the liver in humans and is deadly to animals.

