Hwy 19 Winthrop bridge replacement project put on hold

The delay is due to utility relocation issues.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 19 Winthrop bridge replacement has been delayed.

The is delay is due to utility relocation issues.

While the project was originally planned to start on Aug. 29, the schedule is being reevaluated and it’s possible that the project could get underway in mid-September.

The project includes the replacement of the box culvert under Highway 19, just east of Winthrop to improve drainage and to help ensure safety along the corridor.

More information will be available soon.

