Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame to celebrates new inductees

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Rock n Roll Music Association will be inducting a new batch of Iowa music legends into the state Rock n Roll Hall of Fame later this week.

Festivities kick off on Thursday in Arnolds Park with a Rock the Roof concert. The Labor Day weekend celebration will consist of a guitar marching band, an Iowa Rocks talent Contest and inductee meet and greet.

Some of the inductees include the Pendletons, Johnnie and Tommy Bolin and Vance Jorgensen.

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association annually inducts musicians, bands, DJs and other individuals who have significantly contributed to rock and roll music in the State of Iowa.

