Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Manufactured home taxes due date nearing for Blue Earth County

Blue Earth County officials want to remind property owners that the first half of manufactured home taxes is due this Wednesday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County officials want to remind property owners that the first half of manufactured home taxes is due this Wednesday.

There will be penalty if the first half payment is not received on or before the due date, or for mailed payments that are postmarked after the due date.

Property owners have multiple ways to make their payments including by mail, in person by visiting the Property and Environmental Resources located on the second floor of the Government Center.

Other forms are included online, or by visiting MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank in St. Clair.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office is advising that no one swim in the lake or allow their...
High levels of dangerous algae found in Bass Lake
The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association annually inducts musicians, bands, DJs and other...
Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame to celebrates new inductees
FILE - Minnesota State is slated to start the season today with the Maverick Invitational in...
MSU golf season begins today
Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study....
Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today