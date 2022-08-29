Manufactured home taxes due date nearing for Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County officials want to remind property owners that the first half of manufactured home taxes is due this Wednesday.

There will be penalty if the first half payment is not received on or before the due date, or for mailed payments that are postmarked after the due date.

Property owners have multiple ways to make their payments including by mail, in person by visiting the Property and Environmental Resources located on the second floor of the Government Center.

Other forms are included online, or by visiting MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank in St. Clair.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.