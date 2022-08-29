Your Photos
MSU golf season begins today

FILE - MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men's Golf...
FILE - MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University men’s golf season begins today and a recent poll shows where they stack up with other teams.

MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll.

Minnesota State’s Ben Laffen was voted by the league coaches as the NSIC Men’s Golf Preseason Golfer of the Year.

The reigning NSIC Men’s Golfer of the Year, Laffen is a two-time conference First Team selection and led the Mavericks with a 72.9 average last year.

Minnesota State is slated to start the season today with the Maverick Invitational in Faribault.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

