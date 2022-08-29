Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Northwest Iowa man accused of inappropriately touching minor sentenced

Robert Schiefen
Robert Schiefen(Sioux County, Iowa State's Attorney Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWARDEN, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa man who pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a minor has been sentenced in a Sioux County court.

Sixty-three-year-old Michael Schiefen of Hawarden was sentenced Monday to “an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed five years in prison,” according to a release from the Sioux County State’s Attorney’s office.

Authorities began looking into the case in May when a family member notified police that Schiefen had touched a minor inappropriately. Police later learned Schiefen had previously been found guilty of indecent contact with a child in 1999, but had subsequently been released from the sex offender registry.

Schiefen eventually pleaded guilty to performing lascivious acts with a child. Upon his release, Schiefen is required to register on the sex offender registry for the remainder of his life.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

A Vegas man and his pilot died in the crash
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
The victim, pictured here, was identified by police as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River
Brice Colling
Second man sentenced for fatal beating in Palo Alto County, IA
Seven-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after fatal ATV rollover