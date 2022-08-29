Pleasant week ahead with little to no rain expected

This week is going to be on the quieter side with little to no rain in the forecast, pleasant temperatures, and little to no humidity expected.

Today will start off with some minor cloud coverage and isolate rain chances between southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, mainly along the IA/MN border. Temperatures will rise from the upper-50s and low-60s into the upper-70s and low-80s by the afternoon hours. The isolated rain chances will slowly diminish between 1:30 pm and 3 pm this afternoon, making way for mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Tonight will stay clear and quiet, as well as comfortable as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain on the sunny side through the day as temperatures rise and hover in the upper-70s across the area. Winds will be breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Tuesday night will remain quiet with mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the upper-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will follow the quiet and sunny trend with temperatures hovering in the low-80s through the afternoon hours. Wednesday night will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy with temperatures hovering in the low-80s throughout the afternoon as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s overnight into Friday morning.

Friday as of right now is looking to be relatively quiet, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. There are indications of a potential weak cold front moving through the area late Friday afternoon/evening and into the overnight hours, which could bring in some minor storm chances; however, as of right now, we are only seeing a shift in winds and no rain, which indicates a weak cold front. This will also drop temperatures back into the mid to upper-70s for the rest of Labor Day Weekend and start of next week. Temperatures will dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Labor Day Weekend is looking to be mostly sunny and slightly humid. Saturday will be the most humid day of the weekend. After Saturday, dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s and low-60s, meaning it will feel less humid or sticky by the start of next week. Temperatures through Labor Day Weekend will be pleasant with highs in the mid to upper-70s, some areas may hover in the low-80s with little to no rain/storms anticipated.

Labor Day, or Monday, will continue to be pleasant with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper-70s across the area, again, some areas may hover in the low-80s. Skies will remain clear and quiet overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s by Tuesday morning.

The remainder of next week is looking to stay quiet and pleasant with plenty of sunshine and temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-70s.

