Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A body was found in the Missouri River Saturday afternoon.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, someone boating on the Missouri River called the authorities after finding a body floating in the water.

Police and fire personnel arrived and brought the body to the shore.

Forensics crews identified the body using fingerprints. Police say the victim is 30-year-old Anthony Anderson of Council Bluffs.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Council Bluffs Police or Crime Stoppers.

