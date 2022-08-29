Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops held its 11th fundraising event in Mankato Monday.

The event was a golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club, where community members and organizations showed their support for military veterans and their families.

Alongside the tournament, the event had a silent auction and a book signing by a military veteran and author.

Tee It Up for the Troops began nationally in 2005, and the first Mankato event was held in 2011.

”For me, especially after being wounded in Afghanistan and losing both my legs and getting my arms all tore up over there, to see a community come out and support veterans still after, tomorrow will be one year mark of us leaving Afghanistan off a 20-year war,” said Jack Zimmerman, military veteran and author. “It’s incredible that so many people in our community come out to support events like this and still support so many veterans in our community.”

