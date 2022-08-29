Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study.

A virtual open house opened earlier in the month to give the public more information about the study and to provide their own input on a range of possible improvements to Lookout Drive.

The study is primarily focused on Lookout Drive from 512th St. to Lee Blvd. at the bottom of Lookout Hill and aims to evaluate issues and examine alternatives to help improve all forms of transportation.

Those wishing to access the virtual open house may visit the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization (MAPO) website.

