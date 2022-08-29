Your Photos
Seven-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after fatal ATV rollover

The driver, seven-year-old Addison Lynn Knott, succumbed later to her injuries.
The driver, seven-year-old Addison Lynn Knott, succumbed later to her injuries.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A seven-year-old girl died in a fatal ATV rollover in Redwood County.

Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says Addison Knott succumbed to her injuries after the ATV rolled over near the 29,000 block of 250th Street.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m., last Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, Knott was the only driver involved in the accident.

