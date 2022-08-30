16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross is hosting its 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive next week.

Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate at Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, the National Guard training center, Hosanna Lutheran Church, and St. John the Baptist.

The Red Cross says all blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

”It’s a great time to remind everybody about the constant need for blood,” said Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager at the American Red Cross. “As school is starting again and everybody’s in the back-to-school mode, we have to remember that there’s still a need for blood.”

The drive will take place starting Sept. 6-9.

Schedule an appointment at the Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive:

Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson: 1200 N River Drive

Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Thursday, Sept. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

National Guard Training and Community Center: 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Wednesday, Sept. 7 & Thursday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. John the Baptist: 632 South Broad Street

Friday, Sept. 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hosanna Lutheran Church: 105 Hosanna Drive

Friday, Sept. 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

