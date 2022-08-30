Dry and mild through Labor Day weekend

Get used to days like today. We are at the very beginning of an extended period of dry, comfortable weather that will last through Labor Day weekend and well into next week. Our one, tiny chance of rain this week will come with a cold front that is expected to move across our region Friday afternoon and evening. Labor Day weekend will bring plenty of sunshine and comfortable high temps in the 70s to low 80s.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by daybreak Wednesday.

Temperatures and humidity will gradually increase over the next couple of days. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s. Some places along and south of I-90 could climb into the upper 80s on Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will move across the region Friday afternoon into Friday evening, bringing a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of storms will actually be well to our north and east, but it is possible that an isolated storm could develop as far south as the Minnesota River. Behind the front it will be cooler and less humid and that pattern will last through most of the holiday weekend.

Beyond Labor Day weekend, our long-range models suggest that we will remain dry with above average temperatures. That’s a trend that could continue well into next week.

