Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - An Eagle Lake woman has made giving blood a personal mission after her youngest son was diagnosed with cancer.

After not donating for almost 40 years, she is now a blood ambassador and hopes to inspire others with her story.

On Sept. 3, 2020, Janis Hughes received a call from her youngest son, Christopher.

He had just been diagnosed with terminal blood cancer.

“When he called us with that, it was like my whole world disintegrated. It just fell apart,” Hughes said.

As a mother, Hughes says she was devastated and unsure of how to help.

“Your world sort of crumbles, and you cry, you cry a lot, but you need a sense of doing something, because that’s, I think, the worst part, you feel so helpless.”

That is when she knew there was something she was able to do for her son and others.

“I couldn’t do the chemo. I couldn’t do anything like that. So I thought I could donate blood,” explained Hughes.

In the past, Hughes says she didn’t have the best experience when it came to needles and blood.

But now, she says it does not compare to her son’s journey.

“I thought if he could go through chemo, if he could go through the infusions that he was getting, I could certainly do a small pinprick,” added Hughes.

Now Hughes donates blood as much as possible, in addition to becoming a Red Cross ambassador.

“We are grateful for volunteers like Janice. Without their help in communities that we serve, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager at the American Red Cross.

During her volunteer time, she has had the opportunity to ask others why they donate.

She says many donors have a powerful reason.

“I’m donating blood because my grandson is having a kidney transplant and they’re going to need blood,” Hughes said. “Another man said one of my friends needed blood, and they didn’t have any blood in Mankato.”

According to the American Red Cross, each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood.

However, supply can not always meet demand due to only 3% of age-eligible people donating blood yearly.

“When you’re done it is a sense of I did something good. I did something of benefit for other people,” explained Hughes.

Hughes says her son Christopher is currently in remission and doing well.

