Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County residents got their opportunity to speak up and, mostly, speak out against a carbon capture pipeline.

During a question and answer portion of the meeting, land-owners that would be impacted by this plan raised several concerns regarding safety.

Steve Pisarik asked what the company plans to do if the pipeline breaks.

“If you’re in that area and it breaks, you will die. All my stock, all my children, everyone will die if that thing breaks on my farm. I don’t see where this qualifies as a utility, an Iowa utility,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Representatives from both companies planning to build the pipeline, Wolf Carbon Solutions and Archer Daniels Midland Co, were also there to answer any questions or concerns.

They maintained that public awareness and safety is their number on priority.

“The goal is to get everybody in the community home safe at night, keeping them safe at night, the workers, anyone who touches the pipeline, whether they’re bystanders or whether they are actively working on the pipeline,” said VP of Engineering with Wolf Carbon Solutions, Patrick Brierley.

The 350-mile pipeline would run through Linn, Johnson, Cedar, Scott and Clinton counties and transport up to 12 million tons of liquified carbon dioxide per year.

The companies want to build the pipeline through means of volunteers, and avoid using eminent. Land owners say they are against it regardless.

“We’re going to go through the proper process both with the IUB and with our own pipeline development process to make sure that this is done the way we want it down which is through voluntary easements,” said Nicholas Noppinger, Senior VP of Cooperate Development at Wolf Carbon Solutions.

For those who can’t make the in-person sessions, there will be a virtual meeting on September 19th.

You can click here for that meeting.

