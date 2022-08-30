Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline

Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline
Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline
By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County residents got their opportunity to speak up and, mostly, speak out against a carbon capture pipeline.

During a question and answer portion of the meeting, land-owners that would be impacted by this plan raised several concerns regarding safety.

Steve Pisarik asked what the company plans to do if the pipeline breaks.

“If you’re in that area and it breaks, you will die. All my stock, all my children, everyone will die if that thing breaks on my farm. I don’t see where this qualifies as a utility, an Iowa utility,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Representatives from both companies planning to build the pipeline, Wolf Carbon Solutions and Archer Daniels Midland Co, were also there to answer any questions or concerns.

They maintained that public awareness and safety is their number on priority.

“The goal is to get everybody in the community home safe at night, keeping them safe at night, the workers, anyone who touches the pipeline, whether they’re bystanders or whether they are actively working on the pipeline,” said VP of Engineering with Wolf Carbon Solutions, Patrick Brierley.

The 350-mile pipeline would run through Linn, Johnson, Cedar, Scott and Clinton counties and transport up to 12 million tons of liquified carbon dioxide per year.

The companies want to build the pipeline through means of volunteers, and avoid using eminent. Land owners say they are against it regardless.

“We’re going to go through the proper process both with the IUB and with our own pipeline development process to make sure that this is done the way we want it down which is through voluntary easements,” said Nicholas Noppinger, Senior VP of Cooperate Development at Wolf Carbon Solutions.

For those who can’t make the in-person sessions, there will be a virtual meeting on September 19th.

You can click here for that meeting.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Blue Earth County is searching again for new land for new Public Works building
Blue Earth Co. to seek different site for new public works facility after neighborhood feedback
File photo of ambulance response.
Sheriff: 5 people injured after building collapse in Cherokee County, IA
The driver was killed but Kelsie Quale and her infant son Barrett walked away with minor and...
Mother receives ‘Saved By the Belt’ award from MN State Patrol
Generic Chemotherapy IV
Sanford opens chemotherapy infusion center in Perham