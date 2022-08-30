Your Photos
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Ave. will start today. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive-thru locati
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today.

Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota.

The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the first location is located at Hwy 22 and Hoffman Road.

The Mankato area has been growing, welcoming not only Scooter’s Coffee, but new Noodles & Co., Caribou Coffee, Slim Chickens, and more.

