Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAIR, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old Minnesota man died in a crash that happened in Guthrie County, Iowa when law enforcement said he was attempting to elude deputies early Tuesday morning.

In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said Benjamin Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, was heading eastbound on White Pole Road on a motorcycle while being chased by law enforcement.

A Guthrie County deputy in a pickup truck was stopped on Juniper Avenue, waiting to assist with the pursuit.

Officials said Wilber veered south from White Pole Road and struck the rear driver’s side of the deputy’s pickup.

Wilber was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle due to the impact, and he came to rest in the ditch.

Officials did not say what led up to the chase.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins
Afghan women
Iowa senator wants Biden administration to use more force to protect Afghan women & girls
Iowa senator wants Biden administration to use more force to protect Afghan women & girls