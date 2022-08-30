Minor rise in humidity, temperatures through this week

We are looking at a quiet week full of sunshine as temperatures and humidity slightly increase over the next few days before cooling back off for Labor Day Weekend.

Today through Friday we will see temperatures rise from highs in the upper-70s to highs in the mid-80s by Thursday and Friday afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the daytime with mostly clear skies sticking around through the overnight hours as morning low’s hover in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Humidity this week is starting off nonexistent with dew points hovering in the upper-50s through the afternoon hours. As the week progresses, humidity will slowly ramp up, leading to slightly humid conditions by the end of this week. Dew point temperatures will rise into the upper-60s and possibly the low-70s by Thursday and Friday of this week. This means it will feel slightly hot and sticky as temperatures on Thursday and Friday will hover in the mid-80s. The good news is, we are tracking a weak cold front to cool things off just in time for Labor Day Weekend.

A weak cold front is projected to move through the area on Friday. A cold front is considered weak when we are expecting little to no rain/thunderstorms as it passes through the area. What we can expect with a weak cold front are some minor isolated showers with little to no accumulation expected, a shift in winds from the south to the north, and a minor drop in temperatures and humidity. Friday afternoon we are looking at highs in the mid-80s with dew point temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s, but by Saturday afternoon we are looking at highs in the mid-70s with dew point temperatures in the 50s. This means by Saturday afternoon conditions will feel comfortable and pleasant.

Labor Day weekend is looking to stay on the sunny and pleasant side with highs in the mid-70s with dew points in the 50s and low-60s.

Labor Day itself is looking to remain pleasant despite highs rising into the low-80s by the afternoon hours. Humidity will remain low despite the minor increase in temperatures. Skies will also be sunny, which will be perfect for those Labor Day parties and/or cook-outs!

The remainder of next week is following the quiet and sunny trend with temperatures continuing to hover in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s with light winds, little to no humidity, and little to no rain expected.

