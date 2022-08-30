Police stressing importance of visible addresses during emergencies

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are reminding North Mankato residents about the importance of having visible house numbers in case of an emergency.

Authorities say if the numbers on the house are not visible, it will delay their response.

They advise homeowners to have the address on the mailbox and to make it visible on both sides

On longer or shared driveways, make sure to put the number in two places.

Another piece of advice is to trim any bushes away from the sign and remove the snow.

The North Mankato Police Department says it not only helps them, but all first responders as well.

”Certain calls, seconds count. We’re talking life and death for police, fire department, and EMS to find your location,” Officer Jacob Kral said. “And sometimes we are searching for a while to find that house. A minute or two doesn’t seem like that big of a time, but when you’re talking seconds count, it really does matter.”

Authorities say numbers should be clearly visible, and at least three inches high.

”The biggest thing I would say is on nights where it’s dark and you can’t see addresses, something that’s lit up really helps. Or contrasting colors would be very important too,” Kral added.

If you are unsure, police say to drive the road to your house and double-check the visibility of your house numbers.

