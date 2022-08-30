Your Photos
Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing baby and mother

Missing person alert for Zenitra Forester and Jahki Forester
Missing person alert for Zenitra Forester and Jahki Forester
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating 9-month-old Jahki Forester and 26-year-old Zenitra Lee.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the child was removed from protected custody possibly by its mother, Zenitra Lee.

Both were last seen in Shakopee, Minnesota at the government center. They were on foot with the destination or direction of travel unknown.

Lee also goes by the name Zenitra Forester and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black pants and a grey head covering. She also had a black shoulder bag, as pictured above.

Jahki was last seen wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse onesie.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Jahki Forester and Zenitra Lee/ Zenitra Forester, please call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 952-496-8423.

