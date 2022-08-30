Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public

South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday.

It serves breakfast and lunch to students, staff and the general public.

It also offers quick service items and a new salad bar.

The café is run by SCC’s culinary arts program.

Educators say it’s a great way for students to gain real-world experience before graduating.

“Instead of just making food for one person or just two people, they get to make it for the public,” explained Culinary Arts Instructor Dr. Lizbeth Kliewer. “They also get the opportunity to come out in the café, and talk to the public, and tell people what they’re doing in school and get that real life experience.”

Culinary student’s aren’t the only ones helping out. SCC’s agriculture programs also take part by providing fresh produce from the college’s garden, including cabbage, tomatoes and watermelon.

“It goes full-circle for us. We are out working in the garden. The students will help harvest the vegetables,” Kliewer added. “They will work on them, so they’re doing their cutting skills with them. They’re working on their sanitation practices. They will then compost that back into the garden”

The café is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m., when lunch service begins.

The sitting area remains open after hours for studying or visiting.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public
The American Red Cross
16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week
16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week
Eagle Lake Woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood
Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood