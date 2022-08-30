South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday.

It serves breakfast and lunch to students, staff and the general public.

It also offers quick service items and a new salad bar.

The café is run by SCC’s culinary arts program.

Educators say it’s a great way for students to gain real-world experience before graduating.

“Instead of just making food for one person or just two people, they get to make it for the public,” explained Culinary Arts Instructor Dr. Lizbeth Kliewer. “They also get the opportunity to come out in the café, and talk to the public, and tell people what they’re doing in school and get that real life experience.”

Culinary student’s aren’t the only ones helping out. SCC’s agriculture programs also take part by providing fresh produce from the college’s garden, including cabbage, tomatoes and watermelon.

“It goes full-circle for us. We are out working in the garden. The students will help harvest the vegetables,” Kliewer added. “They will work on them, so they’re doing their cutting skills with them. They’re working on their sanitation practices. They will then compost that back into the garden”

The café is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m., when lunch service begins.

The sitting area remains open after hours for studying or visiting.

