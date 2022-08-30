Your Photos
Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year

Symphony on the Prairie is returning to Benson Park in North Mankato this year.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Symphony on the Prairie is returning to Benson Park in North Mankato this year.

The second annual concert will take place on Sept. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The set list for the concert includes Star-Spangled Banner, Semper Fidelis March, and West Side Story.

The Symphony on the Prairie concert will kick off the Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s 72nd season, which has a full slate scheduled this year.

”The idea initiated with that thought to get the Mankato Symphony out here. You know, a lot of the people in our orchestra are community members, so people come to our concerts and recognize neighbors and friends,” Mankato Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Bethel Balge said. “So it is kind of a great partnership and coming together of all different groups of people.”

Admission to the concert is free.

