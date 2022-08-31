Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

4 injured in Clay County, IA accident

The accident happened at an intersection near Royal, Iowa.
The accident happened at an intersection near Royal, Iowa.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m.

The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car reached 400th Street, investigators say it failed to stop at the stop sign. The car then collided with an SUV.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old female, sought medical attention for her injuries. The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Jean Marie Steen, and two children inside the SUV were taken to a hospital in Spencer for their injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

FILE - Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia on...
Vikings get ‘20 1st-round pick Reagor in trade with Eagles
BEC Library is providing a Resume Writing Workshop for the general public and MSU held their...
Minnesota State University, Mankato, Blue Earth County Library helping individuals within job market
FILE - The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington,...
Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%
The main motivator for the fair is to let students know their options for part-time work or...
Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students
After research at the local library, city officials uncovered the exact location of a time...
50-year blast to the past after Sheldon, IA researches to find exact location of time capsule