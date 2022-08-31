Your Photos
Blue Earth Co. to seek different site for new public works facility after neighborhood feedback

Blue Earth County is searching again for new land for new Public Works building(KEYC)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is going to look for another site for a proposed new public works facility after receiving neighborhood feedback.

In June, the county had selected the southeast corner of county road 16, known as Stoltzman Road and 200th Street on Mankato’s southside.

In a release, the county says after holding three neighborhood community engagement meetings, listening to feedback and making modifications to the proposed site layout and design, they have decided to seek an alternative location for the new facility.

The county says they remain committed to finding a site that ensures the efficient and effective delivery of critical public works services now and into the future.

