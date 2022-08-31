Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at the Easterling Correctional Facility has died.

WSFA reports that Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed over the weekend during his shift. He was rushed to the Dale County Hospital, but did not recover.

Cooper had served the department since 2007. He would have completed 15 years as a correctional officer at Easterling on Sept. 4.

Officials said he is survived by his mother, son and two grandsons.

“His co-workers are truly saddened by this sudden loss,” the department shared in a news release.

Cooper’s cause of death was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

East wins by a final of 6-2.
Mankato East rolls to win over Delano
Scarlets win rematch of Section 2AA title game.
Mankato West remains unbeaten after topping New Prague
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children
The Artemis 1 launch was delayed after a problem with an engine.
NASA scrubs Artemis I launch, rescheduled for Saturday
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91