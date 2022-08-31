Mankato Clinic health care workers receive soy-based shoes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, Mankato Clinic health care workers received Skechers soy-based shoes.

The Stepping Up campaign strives to inform both farming and non-farming communities on the various soy’s environmental advantages.

The Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean Growers Board donated a total of 70 Sketcher shoes.

They say it’s a way to say thank you to the health care workers in the community.

