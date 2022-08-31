Your Photos
Mankato Clinic health care workers receive soy-based shoes

Mankato Clinic
This morning, Mankato Clinic health care workers received Skechers soy-based shoes to say thank you for their work in the community.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, Mankato Clinic health care workers received Skechers soy-based shoes.

The Stepping Up campaign strives to inform both farming and non-farming communities on the various soy’s environmental advantages.

The Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean Growers Board donated a total of 70 Sketcher shoes.

They say it’s a way to say thank you to the health care workers in the community.

