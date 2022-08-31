Your Photos
Mankato recovery facility honors International Overdose Awareness Day

WEcovery/ Beyond Brink hosts events throughout the week for overdose and recovery awareness.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I have had friends and family who have died from overdose. And if we can reach one person and save one life, then that’s a win for me,” Beyond Brink volunteer and Walk to Remember coordinator Jeanette Gosha said, celebrating 16 years of sobriety.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state reported 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021, averaging more than three deaths from an overdose *every day.

“It’s been so much worse since COVID started,” Gosha said.

“I also am in recovery myself. I just remember through the pandemic, there wasn’t much that they could get out to do and that really hurt people in their recovery process,” Beyond Brink certified peer recovery specialist (CPRS) Melinda Keim said.

That’s why it’s WEcovery/ Beyond Brink’s mission to help individuals and families suffering with substance-use disorder.

To commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, WEcovery will host a candle-light vigil to remember the lives lost due to overdose.

“To reduce stigma of death-related overdoses and acknowledge grieving families who have lost somebody,” Keim said.

“People need to know that it’s not that person that you think looks like an addict... It can be anybody,” Gosha said.

But WEcovery won’t stop at just one vigil.

On September 3, the organization will host a day of activities through the Walk for Recovery event- teaching others that through community, recovery *is tangible.

“It is possible. When people fall down, they get back up. The most important thing is that we’re here for each other,” Gosha said.

“To show people that they can have fun in recovery and generate hope that there is life after what they’ve been through,” Keim said.

