Minnesota crash leaves one dead

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEAR MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County, MN that happened on Tuesday night.

A Chevy Cobalt, driven by Gina Hollingsworth, was traveling west on Highway 210 as a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Robert Lohman, was traveling east.

Deputies say the Tacoma crossed over the centerline and collided with the Cobalt.

Lohman was pronounced dead, while Hollingsworth was taken to St. Cloud CentraCare Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was not involved.

