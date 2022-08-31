Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students

The main motivator for the fair is to let students know their options for part-time work or getting involved with student organizations
The main motivator for the fair is to let students know their options for part-time work or...
The main motivator for the fair is to let students know their options for part-time work or getting involved with student organization(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato held its annual Campus and Community Involvement Fair Wednesday.

A variety of booths set up shop at the Centennial Student Union Mall, ranging from student organizations, employment companies looking for part-time workers, and community agencies looking for volunteers.

The City of North Mankato, Taylor Corporation, Radio Mankato, REM Heartland, and other businesses were there as well.

The main motivator for the fair is to let students know their options for part-time work or getting involved with student organizations.

”There is something so synergistic about being at a fair like this because you may have gone there to just learn a little bit about a student organization that you are going to join,” said Karen Anderson, assistant director of community engagement at Minnesota State Mankato. “In the process, you learn that there is a volunteer group that you didn’t know you were interested in until you heard about it. Maybe, this is the place you met your best friend or your first job outside of college. You never know what you could find if you just step on into this event,” Assistant Director for Community Engagement at MSU Karen Anderson said.

There were 45 tables present at the CSU Mall for the fair.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Mankato recovery facility honors International Overdose Awareness Day
FILE - Today marks the last day for Mankato residents to submit feedback about a proposed...
Public feedback about proposed Mankato splash pad due today
The City of North Mankato and Mankato Symphony Orchestra have partnered to present a...
Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year
Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year