Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato held its annual Campus and Community Involvement Fair Wednesday.

A variety of booths set up shop at the Centennial Student Union Mall, ranging from student organizations, employment companies looking for part-time workers, and community agencies looking for volunteers.

The City of North Mankato, Taylor Corporation, Radio Mankato, REM Heartland, and other businesses were there as well.

The main motivator for the fair is to let students know their options for part-time work or getting involved with student organizations.

”There is something so synergistic about being at a fair like this because you may have gone there to just learn a little bit about a student organization that you are going to join,” said Karen Anderson, assistant director of community engagement at Minnesota State Mankato. “In the process, you learn that there is a volunteer group that you didn’t know you were interested in until you heard about it. Maybe, this is the place you met your best friend or your first job outside of college. You never know what you could find if you just step on into this event,” Assistant Director for Community Engagement at MSU Karen Anderson said.

There were 45 tables present at the CSU Mall for the fair.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.