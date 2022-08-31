Minnesota State University, Mankato, Blue Earth County Library helping individuals within job market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The job market is the best it has been to date, which makes acquiring jobs that much easier for everyone.

It’s also proving the importance of resume building and making connections.

Minnesota State University, Mankato and Blue Earth County Library are proving the importance of providing individuals with the tools for success in the booming job market.

Each has their own way of preparing future employees for the real world, Blue Earth County Library is providing a resume writing workshop in partnership with CareerForce.

“So, do people really know what to put in them, do they really understand what they are trying to target or the message they are trying to convey with the document that they are presenting and representing themselves,” State Program Administrative Supervisor Senior LeRoy Kiecker explained.

The classes are focusing on resume strategies to attract interviews as well as improve networking opportunities.

“So, what we do with the resume class is try to get them to focus their special skills on the job description that the employer is asking for,” Kiecker continued.

Whereas MSU holds their Community Fair, which brings the employers straight the potential employees.

“What future career situations would look like and putting them in roles where they have responsibilities. and need to learn those valuable skills before they go out into I guess the real world,” Aquatics and Recreation coordinator for North Mankato Sandy Bromley said.

Which takes just one more thing off of student’s plates.

“I think it is very stressful when you come here and do not know what you want to do, but you have these opportunities to find out what you’re interested in, what you want to do and just come in general,” MSU student Alexis Avery stated.

“I think it is very helpful and this event makes it not so independent, like you have a team now,” MSU student Pria Wills explained.

