Minor rain chance Friday, pleasant Labor Day Weekend

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday as a weak cold front moves through, leading to pleasant and comfortable weather for Labor Day Weekend.

We are looking at another day full of sunshine today as temperatures rise into the mid-80s. Take advantage of these summer-like conditions as today is the last day of meteorological summer. Tomorrow starts meteorological fall. Skies will remain clear and quiet tonight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

Despite Thursday being the first day of meteorological fall, it’s still going to fell like summer. Skies will remain sunny through the day as temperatures rise into the mid-80s and dew points rise into the upper-60s and potentially the low-70s, making it feel like summer with warm and humid conditions. Skies will remain clear Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s.

Friday will start off with sunshine before becoming partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and/or thunderstorms possible through the afternoon hours as a weak cold front works its way across the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s as humidity sticks around ahead of the weak cold front. Once the front passes, winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest, skies will become clear by the evening hours, and temperatures will dip into the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

Labor Day Weekend is going to feel fantastic all thanks to the weak cold front Friday. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will hover in the mid-70s with light winds and lots of sunshine mixed in. Dew points will be hovering in the 50s and low-60s through the weekend, leading to comfortable conditions with little to no humidity expected.

Labor Day, or Monday, will remain on the sunny side with temperatures in the low-80s and a hint of humidity as dew points hover in the low to mid-60s. This will make it feel ever so slightly humid outside, but will still be great for those cook-outs or any other out door activities you may have planned for the holiday. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Tuesday morning.

The remainder of next week into the start of next weekend will remain mostly sunny and comfortable with temperatures hovering in the low-80s. Partly cloudy skies are looking to return by next Friday with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms as temperatures hover in the upper-70s through Friday afternoon.

