Mother receives ‘Saved By the Belt’ award from MN State Patrol

The driver was killed but Kelsie Quale and her infant son Barrett walked away with minor and...
The driver was killed but Kelsie Quale and her infant son Barrett walked away with minor and non life-threatening injuries.(Nick Beck)
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A mother was honored with the “Saved By the Belt” award by the Minnesota State Patrol today.

Kelsie Quale and her infant son Barrett were in a crash involving an impaired driver on Hwy 60, earlier this year.

The driver was killed but Quale and her son walked away with minor and non life-threatening injuries.

State Patrol recognized Quale in Mankato this morning for securing both her and her son’s safely.

