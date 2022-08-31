Mother receives ‘Saved By the Belt’ award from MN State Patrol

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A mother was honored with the “Saved By the Belt” award by the Minnesota State Patrol today.

Kelsie Quale and her infant son Barrett were in a crash involving an impaired driver on Hwy 60, earlier this year.

The driver was killed but Quale and her son walked away with minor and non life-threatening injuries.

State Patrol recognized Quale in Mankato this morning for securing both her and her son’s safely.

