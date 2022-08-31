NASA scrubs Artemis I launch, rescheduled for Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Artemis I, NASA’s new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA’s plan.

“The biggest machine that has ever big built, and it is just full of fuel, 90% of this rocket is fuel. You can’t have anything go wrong in the way that fuel is being burned or else the people at the top or the equipment being carried will be lost,” said Michael Rutkowski, assistant physics and astronomy professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Artemis I was scrubbed due to engine issues.

“The fuel was coming in too hot or wasn’t being cooled done enough and the perimeters in which they can operate ideal fuel consumption.”

The program is already years behind schedule and has cost roughly $40 billion.

The launch has been pushed back to the end of the week, but if Friday rolls around and the rocket is still not ready, the program could fall even further behind schedule, delaying NASA’s long-term plans for space exploration, which hinge on the moon.

“So they are trying to establish a civilian base and the reason we do that is not just because we can, but the goal is to explore the entire solar system. The goal has been, for my lifetime, to put humans on Mars.”

It could also delay future monumental moments in history.

“This, amongst those humans that will land on the moon, before the end of the decade, are going to be the first woman and the first African American.”

While this is a crucial step forward for NASA, the agency knows it all depends on a safe and easy launch.

NASA announced Tuesday that they hope to launch the rocket on Saturday.

