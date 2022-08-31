Your Photos
Public feedback about proposed Mankato splash pad due today

FILE - Today marks the last day for Mankato residents to submit feedback about a proposed splash pad in Mankato.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the last day for Mankato residents to submit feedback about a proposed splash pad in Mankato.

The city of Mankato is asking residents to complete an online survey at Every Voice Mankato and share ideas for park locations utilizing an interactive map.

A splash pad is an outdoor, recreational area featuring sprinklers and other spraying water structures

Community members may also call 311 or 507-387-8600, submit comments via email or request a paper version of the survey and map of Mankato parks.

Completed versions may be mailed or dropped off at:

Public Information and Community Engagement

Intergovernmental Center

10 Civic Center Plaza

Mankato, MN 56001

