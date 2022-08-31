Sanford opens chemotherapy infusion center in Perham

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People in lakes country in need of chemotherapy infusion now have an option that’s a little more convenient. Sanford Health’s Roger Maris Cancer Center has opened a chemotherapy infusion center in Perham, Minnesota.

The infusion center contains two chairs with the ability for future expansion. Chemo infusion is a standard treatment option for patients diagnosed with most cancers. The treatment requires multiple trips to the cancer center daily or weekly and often months at a time.

“The addition of this crucial treatment option for the central Minnesota community is a huge milestone, and will save hours of travel time away from family, friends and work for our patients,” said Bruce Viessman, vice president of operations for Sanford Health Network.

For the past several months, staff at Perham Health has undergone training from members of the Roger Maris Cancer Center, and started providing infusion treatments on August 16.

“The impact this infusion center will have on our communities is indefinable. The Perham and surrounding communities will now be able to receive world-class health care without the financial and time burden that comes with having to travel for treatment,” said Sonda Tolle, vice president of patient services at Perham Health.

Perham Health is a 25-bed critical access hospital with three primary care clinics, a 96-bed nursing home, home care agency, adult day services and senior housing. The medical staff consists of 24 physicians, 13 advance practice providers and 3 chiropractors.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.