Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22

A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.

Feye was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

