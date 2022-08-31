Summit Carbon Solutions hosts event regarding proposed CO2 pipeline

LAMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Summit Carbon Solutions hosted a gathering at the Highwater Ethanol Plant in Lamberton on Tuesday to discuss the future of its carbon capture, transportation and storage project.

The proposed system would connect ethanol plants across Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota, and would involve an extensive pipeline connecting 32 ethanol plants in those states, and a large containment and storage system that would prevent carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere.

(Source: Summit Carbon Solutions) (Summit Carbon Solutions)

The hope is that the new infrastructure will make ethanol production more efficient and reduce the carbon footprint of a major Midwestern industry.

“Since the beginning of the ethanol industry, we’ve cut the carbon intensity score of ethanol production roughly in half, and this project will cut that in half again. So it will be somewhere in the 20 to 25 gram, versus the electric grid overall at 70 or higher. So it positions ethanol in renewable fuels as a very competitive option to EVs and other forms of low CI transportation,” explained Jim Pirolli, chief commercial officer at Summit Carbon Solutions.

The project would begin construction in August 2023 and would have a total cost of over $3.87 billion, with $484 million coming from Minnesota.

Summit Carbon Solutions says that they have been working with landowners that would be affected by the pipeline’s construction.

“Certainly, people have questions about the project, and they’re valid, we’re glad to answer them,” said Mike Blank, chief executive officer at Summit Carbon Solutions. “We handle those in a very transparent fashion. We want to be very upfront about what we’re trying to accomplish, and each farmer, traditionally each track, traditionally tends to be a little bit different. So we try to manage through them one at a time and work with them economically to make it an appropriate economic model for them to use.”

