Warm and humid through Friday; a pleasant holiday weekend

Dry, mild weather will continue through Labor Day weekend and well into next week. Our only chance of rain on the 10 Day Forecast is a slight chance associated with a cold front that will move across the region Friday afternoon and evening. Labor Day weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s on Saturday, climbing into the low 80s by Monday.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s each day. A cold front will move across the region on Friday afternoon and evening, bringing a very slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms to central and southern Minnesota. While isolated thunderstorms are possible, it’s more likely that thunderstorms will stay to our north and east. If we do catch an isolated thunderstorm, overall rainfall amounts will not be significant.

After the front passes, cooler, less humid air will roll in to kick off the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will stay dry through the weekend with temperatures climbing a little each day. By Monday, highs will be back in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our long range forecast models continue to suggest that this dry pattern will continue well into next week. Temperatures will likely climb back above average - into the low to mid 80s - after Labor Day.

