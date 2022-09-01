Your Photos
Blue Earth Area looks to large senior class to renew playoff hopes

BEA head coach Randy Kuechenmeister says the evaluation process over the last few weeks has gone well and the coaching staff expects a solid year with plenty of leadership.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - After finishing with an 8-2 overall record last year, the Blue Earth Area football team prepares to make its return to the gridiron with a Thursday night match up against Windom Area.

“Well, I think early, we’re like everybody else. We’re just trying to find what we do well and trying to build off it and that’s kind of our goal going in and seeing what we’re good at,” 32-year Buccaneers head coach Randy Kuechenmeister said.

Last year was the closest the Buccaneers have gotten to returning to the state tournament since 20-19. The team’s season-ending loss came in the second-round of the Section 2AA playoffs against Maple River where the Eagles won in overtime 8-7.

BEA’s large group of 23 seniors remember the loss, vividly.

“It is a pretty big motivator, because we were two games away from state and I know that the team that we played was probably one of the best that was in our section, so coming back and being able to beat them this year - that’d feel pretty good,” BEA senior quarterback, linebacker Parker Meyers said.

The two rematch in week six of the upcoming regular season.

Before that, the Buccaneers are focused on filling the gaps of 15 starters who graduated this off season. Kuechenmeister says the evaluation process over the last few weeks has gone well and the coaching staff expects a solid year with plenty of leadership.

“We run plays around the people that we have and last year we had a really good line, really big line and a really good runner and that’s really what our team was last year, but this year we’ve got a lot of height out at receiver, we’ve got a pretty decent line,” added Meyers.

“We’ve got fast guards, so I’m excited to see us run the ball again this year. It should work out pretty well since they’re pulling and they’ll be able to hit their guys and with our tall receivers it’s also pretty fun to watch them go up and get a deep pass or extend their arms and make the play over the corner backs, so I’m excited to watch them work,” said BEA senior quarterback and defensive end Ashton Lloyd.

The Buccaneers chance to showcase its versatile offense begins Thursday at 7 p.m. at home against Windom Area. The Eagles captured just one win last season.

Ashton Lloyd: “We know it’s our last ride altogether for one last time, so we’re just trying to make it as enjoyable and successful as possible,” said Lloyd.

