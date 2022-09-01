Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of...
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies.

Residents have several opportunities to submit their feedback on the proposed policy.

The public is invited and encouraged to review the proposed policy and provide input through Monday, September 26th, 2022, by doing one of the following:

• Email: Captain Paul Barta at paul.barta@blueearthcountymn.gov

• Phone: (507) 304-4807

• Mail: Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Captain Paul Barta, 401 Carver Road PO Box 228, Mankato, MN 56002-0228

There’s also a time to offer feedback at the Sep. 27 County Board meeting which begins at 9 a.m.

The draft policy is online at https://www.blueearthcountymn.gov/1609/Body-Worn-Cameras and copies are also available at the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office located at 401 Carver Road in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated...
Vulnerable Mankato adult goes missing at State Fair
FILE - Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses say members will strike for...
Minnesota nurses’ union gives notice of strike plans
As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips for school...
MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school
MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program
Good Morning Give Back in September: MRCI