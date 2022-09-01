Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of body-worn cameras for its deputies.

Residents have several opportunities to submit their feedback on the proposed policy.

The public is invited and encouraged to review the proposed policy and provide input through Monday, September 26th, 2022, by doing one of the following:

• Email: Captain Paul Barta at paul.barta@blueearthcountymn.gov

• Phone: (507) 304-4807

• Mail: Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Captain Paul Barta, 401 Carver Road PO Box 228, Mankato, MN 56002-0228

There’s also a time to offer feedback at the Sep. 27 County Board meeting which begins at 9 a.m.

The draft policy is online at https://www.blueearthcountymn.gov/1609/Body-Worn-Cameras and copies are also available at the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office located at 401 Carver Road in Mankato.

