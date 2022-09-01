Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Deere Board of Directors elects new CFO

Josh Jepsen, 44, will succeed Raj Kalathur, who will continue as president of John Deere...
Josh Jepsen, 44, will succeed Raj Kalathur, who will continue as president of John Deere Financial and chief information officer. The move is effective Sept. 16.(Deere & Company)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Deere & Company Thursday announced that its Board of Directors elected a new senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Josh Jepsen, 44, will succeed Raj Kalathur, who will continue as president of John Deere Financial and chief information officer. The move is effective Sept. 16.

“Josh’s broad range of financial and operational experience, along with his strong knowledge of our business and our Smart Industrial operating model, have prepared him well to serve as Chief Financial Officer,” John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer of Deere & Company, said in a media release. “He’s additionally established a strong record as an insightful leader, a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a proven cultivator of talent, all which will serve us well as we continue to focus on executing our strategy and delivering increased value to our stakeholders.”

According to the release, Jepsen has been with Deere for 23 years, having worked in a broad range of accounting and financial-analysis roles across the company’s manufacturing and North American sales and marketing operations.

He also was manager of commercial operations outside the United States and Canada for the company’s Construction & Forestry division. He also served as controller for the Asia Pacific and Africa region, based in Singapore, according to the release.

Jepsen joined Deere’s Investor Relations team as manager of Investor Communications in 2015 and became director of Investor Relations in 2018.

According to the release, he more recently played a key role in developing the company’s Leap Ambitions, which are goals designed to boost economic value and sustainability for Deere’s customers, and was instrumental in setting up the company’s sustainability organization. He assumed the duties of deputy financial officer earlier this year, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

Minnesota State Mankato Community Fair proving successful for students
BEC Library is providing a Resume Writing Workshop for the general public and MSU held their...
Minnesota State University, Mankato, Blue Earth County Library helping individuals within job market
Minnesota State University, Mankato, Blue Earth County Library helping individuals within job market
‘Stop the Train’ coalition calls on community to speak out against Canadian Pacific rail merger
‘Stop the Train’ coalition calls on community to speak out against Canadian Pacific rail merger