Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

DNR warns waterfowl hunters of avian flu

Water fowl
Water fowl(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (Valley News Live) - With some waterfowl hunting seasons starting Saturday, Sept. 3, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is advising hunters to take precautions for avian influenza when handling harvested birds.

The DNR is already getting reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild and domestic birds before fall in Minnesota.

While the virus presents a low risk to humans, it is important to avoid contact with sick birds and be mindful that virus may also be transported by your hunting equipment. If you hunt waterfowl and have backyard poultry, the DNR says to plan for added biosecurity measures (bah.state.mn.us/media/HPAI-Notice-Backyard-Final.pdf) to keep your flock healthy.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service makes the following recommendations for hunters to protect themselves from avian influenza:

  • Do not handle or eat sick game.
  • Field dress and prepare game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
  • Wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning game.
  • When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant, and clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that came in contact with game.
  • Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling animals.
  • All game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before being consumed.

Minnesota has a variety of waterfowl seasons that open in September: the experimental early teal season is Saturday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 7; early goose season is Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 18; the youth waterfowl hunt is Saturday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 11; and the main waterfowl season opens Saturday, Sept. 24. Waterfowl hunters might see DNR staff at some landings during the season where voluntary sampling for avian influenza will be happening.

In addition to waterfowl hunters, the DNR reminds all hunters to use precautions when handling any harvested game. Anyone concerned about avian influenza in waterfowl can find more information on the avian influenza page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/AI).

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

FILE - Those traveling on Hwy 60--between Hwy 62 (6th St.) in Windom and County Hwy 15 (470th...
Lane restrictions on Hwy 60 in Windom begin Sept. 6
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of...
Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of...
Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County
As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips for school...
MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school