Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Free nursing assistant training program extended

nurse
nurse(nurse)
By Katie Bartnick
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment to continue their free nursing assistant training program.

The Next Generation Nursing Assistant program provides future nurses with free training, books, uniforms and covers the cost of their certification exam.

The program has recruited and trained 1,370 nursing assistants so far which, Governor Tim Walz says, has strengthened the state’s health care system. According to data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest demand job in the state.

“This work not only breaks down financial barriers to postsecondary education, connecting more Minnesotans with the skills they need to start a new career, it bolsters our workforce pipeline and supports the state’s healthcare industry,” said Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson.

In December 2021, Governor Tim Walz set a goal to recruit and train 1,000 new nursing assistants, the state surpassed this goal in less than three months.

The new funding will allow the Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative to run until February 2023.

M-State campuses in Moorhead and Fergus Falls are offering classes for the fall semester. In Moorhead, they are being offered September 6-28 and October 4-26. At the Fergus Falls campus, classes are being offered September 6-October 2 and October 4-30.

Available courses can be found on the OHE website. Those interested in enrolling in the free training are encouraged to check back often as new courses will continue to be added as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

FILE - Those traveling on Hwy 60--between Hwy 62 (6th St.) in Windom and County Hwy 15 (470th...
Lane restrictions on Hwy 60 in Windom begin Sept. 6
Water fowl
DNR warns waterfowl hunters of avian flu
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of...
Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for public comment on the implementation of...
Body-worn camera implementation comments sought in Blue Earth County