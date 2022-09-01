Free nursing assistant training program extended

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment to continue their free nursing assistant training program.

The Next Generation Nursing Assistant program provides future nurses with free training, books, uniforms and covers the cost of their certification exam.

The program has recruited and trained 1,370 nursing assistants so far which, Governor Tim Walz says, has strengthened the state’s health care system. According to data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest demand job in the state.

“This work not only breaks down financial barriers to postsecondary education, connecting more Minnesotans with the skills they need to start a new career, it bolsters our workforce pipeline and supports the state’s healthcare industry,” said Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson.

In December 2021, Governor Tim Walz set a goal to recruit and train 1,000 new nursing assistants, the state surpassed this goal in less than three months.

The new funding will allow the Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative to run until February 2023.

M-State campuses in Moorhead and Fergus Falls are offering classes for the fall semester. In Moorhead, they are being offered September 6-28 and October 4-26. At the Fergus Falls campus, classes are being offered September 6-October 2 and October 4-30.

Available courses can be found on the OHE website. Those interested in enrolling in the free training are encouraged to check back often as new courses will continue to be added as they are made available.

