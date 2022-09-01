Your Photos
Good Morning Give Back in September: MRCI

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn how it extends the idea of community to all.

Its mission includes working with people with disabilities as well as families that are helping people with disabilities .

One of MRCI’s biggest fundraisers is just a couple of weeks away.

It’s an improv event called “Whose Line is it Mankato featuring members of the community.

It takes place Sep. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

For more information on how to obtain tickets, or find out other ways you can support MRCI, visit the organization’s website.

