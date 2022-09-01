Your Photos
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

Gov. Kim Reynolds.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of agricultural commodities during the fall harvest.

The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 1st, 2022).

This applies to transported loads on all highways within Iowa excluding the interstate system that do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds of gross weight, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

