Hot and humid Friday; a really nice Labor Day weekend

By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday is going to be another warm and humid day. High temps will climb into the upper 80s with the heat index reaching the 90s. A cold front will move across the region late Friday afternoon, bringing an isolated thunderstorm or two. After the front passes, both temperatures and humidity will drop, leaving us with an absolutely fantastic Labor Day weekend.

The rest of today will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a few places that climb into the low 90s this afternoon. Tonight will be warm and muggy, with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be sunny, warm and humid with high temps climbing back into the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front will move across the region late Friday and will have the potential to produce a couple of isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Most places will stay dry. Any storms we do get will be isolated and the threat for severe weather is generally low.

The cold front will exit Friday night and blow the heat and humidity out of here as it goes. That will set us up for a very nice Labor Day weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Labor Day will be sunny with slightly warmer highs in the low 80s.

I know that there are still a lot of folks who could use a little rain and, unfortunately, this dry pattern is going to continue well into next week. Long range models keep us dry and warmer than average through the duration of the 10 Day Forecast and beyond. That said, there could still be isolated showers and thunderstorms later next week. At this point, it’s way too early to get specific, but we will definitely keep an eye on things and will have updates as we get closer.

